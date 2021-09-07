EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,647 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.31% of EMCOR Group worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

