Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.22. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.