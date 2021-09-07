Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:EHC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

