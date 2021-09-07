Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

