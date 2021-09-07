Enel’s (ENLAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

