Energo Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Energo has a market cap of $274,195.12 and approximately $7,363.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energo has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00064142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00016822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00148517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00745133 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.