Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $109,651.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058331 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007701 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

