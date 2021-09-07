Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Enerplus reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Several brokerages have commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Enerplus stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Enerplus by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

