Enerplus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,292 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,373% compared to the average volume of 497 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 46,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,335. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

