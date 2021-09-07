Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.89.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company.
ENPH stock opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.01.
In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 77.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,929,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,443.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after buying an additional 96,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
