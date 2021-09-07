Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company.

ENPH stock opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 77.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,929,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,443.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after buying an additional 96,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

