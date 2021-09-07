EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.02

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 23.30 ($0.30). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 6,005,052 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

