EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnQuest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.29.

ENQUF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $559.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

