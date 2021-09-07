Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.33% of Enstar Group worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESGR stock opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

