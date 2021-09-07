Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,523 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

EQNR opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

