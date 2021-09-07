Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z stock opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

