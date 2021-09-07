Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,186 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after buying an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $39,805,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

