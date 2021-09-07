Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,313 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Hershey by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

