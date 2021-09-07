Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,542 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.