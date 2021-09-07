Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTLC opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

