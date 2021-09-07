Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.