Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,100,150 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

