Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after acquiring an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

