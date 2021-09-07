Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,323,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,197,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

