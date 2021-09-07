Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.17% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,171 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 158,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 135,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.