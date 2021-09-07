Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.03 Million Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 14.14% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

