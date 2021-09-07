Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.22 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Albany International worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,576,644 shares of company stock valued at $119,913,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

