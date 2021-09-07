Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 647.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

