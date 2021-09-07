Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.89% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSUS opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

