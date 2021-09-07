Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Stifel Financial worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.