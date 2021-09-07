Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,242 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

HII stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

