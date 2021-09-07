Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 186,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

