Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,731 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Textron worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 24.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 420,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

