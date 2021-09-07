Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,475 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,295.88 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,458.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,485.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

