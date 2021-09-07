Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dropbox worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.