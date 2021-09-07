Enzyme (MLN) Market Cap Achieves $185.86 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $103.68 or 0.00219619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $185.86 million and $46.64 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00160932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.93 or 0.00743401 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

