EOS (EOS) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00010152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $4.49 billion and $4.15 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,033,563,495 coins and its circulating supply is 957,479,750 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.