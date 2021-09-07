eosDAC Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $4,969.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.