EpiK Protocol Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.81 million and $2.17 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00131704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00179280 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.08 or 0.07124568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.37 or 1.00077254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00707935 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

