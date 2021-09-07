Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 144,711 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth $3,368,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Epizyme by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Epizyme by 84,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

