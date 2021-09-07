ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.57

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.57 and last traded at $110.57, with a volume of 746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 13.7% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 234,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ePlus by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

