Equalizer Price Tops $0.38 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $942,806.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00130320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00180035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.43 or 0.07111369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,875.74 or 0.99762903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00890425 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

