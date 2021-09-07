Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Lessened by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 8.9% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 250.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $15,790,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $877.10. 7,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $826.17 and its 200-day moving average is $752.33. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

