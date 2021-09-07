Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,064 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Equitable worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after buying an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $6,656,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.