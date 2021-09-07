Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 7th (ADAP, AOT, BBD.B, BCE, BNS, CCA, CCO, CNR, DML, DR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 7th:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$1.85 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$69.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$86.00 to C$83.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$132.00 to C$130.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was given a C$27.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) was given a C$1.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) was given a C$34.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$71.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

