Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 7th (ADAP, AOT, BBD.B, BCE, BNS, CCA, CCO, CNR, DML, DR)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 7th:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$1.85 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$69.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$86.00 to C$83.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$132.00 to C$130.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was given a C$27.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) was given a C$1.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) was given a C$34.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$71.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

