Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 7th (AICAF, BGO, BLD, BMO, BOKU, BONH, CXP, DOO, DPEU, GGB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 7th:

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a hold rating to a buy rating. DBS Vickers currently has 8.80 target price on the stock.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $231.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of TopBuild have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue as the company reported solid second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Robust demand on solid U.S. housing market fundamentals, higher sales volumes, increased selling prices and improved productivity have been benefitting the company. TopBuild’s systematic inorganic strategy will supplement its organic growth and expand access to additional markets and products. Also, the company's strength in the Insulation Installation business and improving repair and remodeling activities raises hope. Of late, earnings estimates for the company's 2021 earnings have moved up. However, higher material costs and labor shortages are causes of concern.”

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an outperform rating.

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has CHF 60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of CHF 76.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $640.00 target price on the stock.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

RA International Group (LON:RAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its no recommendation rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on the stock.

