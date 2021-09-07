Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 7th (AICAF, BGO, BLD, BMO, BOKU, BONH, CXP, DOO, DPEU, GGB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 7th:
Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a hold rating to a buy rating. DBS Vickers currently has 8.80 target price on the stock.
Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating.
Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.
Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
BRP (TSE:DOO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an outperform rating.
DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has CHF 60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of CHF 76.
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $640.00 target price on the stock.
Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock.
Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
RA International Group (LON:RAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock.
Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating.
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.
Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating.
Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.
Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its no recommendation rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on the stock.
