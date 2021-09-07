Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,751 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.55% of Equitrans Midstream worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,190 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

