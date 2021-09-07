Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.47

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 237566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

ERAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). Sell-side analysts expect that Erasca Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

