Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Hits $13.45 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Ergo has a market cap of $440.03 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $13.75 or 0.00029499 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,597.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.49 or 0.07241783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.43 or 0.01413013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00376749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00126105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.24 or 0.00549903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.24 or 0.00558483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00337954 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

