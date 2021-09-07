Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERRPF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

