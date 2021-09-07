ESBC (ESBC) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $1.06 million and $58,070.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,069,795 coins and its circulating supply is 29,790,461 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

